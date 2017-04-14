Designated hate group takes aim at St. Louis county school district over sex ed

Lines are drawn in a west St. Louis County school district over sexual education.

"They're introducing topics of gender spectrum as early as kindergarten and first grade and by 7th grade, they're talking about contraceptives," said Parkway parent Sue Weaver.

Weaver and other like-minded parents acted on their impulses and created Mass Resistance Missouri.

The organization's been officially labeled a "hate group" by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Right now, they're the only anti-LGBT group in the state on the center's "hate map".

"I'm very shocked that parents would do this," said Parkway Central sophomore Andrew Bennett. "I'm very upset that students would be threatened like this."

Bennett claims he's seen several anti gay-related posts from the group, including an article about him in particular on their national website.

"Once you give a platform to such a hateful subject, anyone can read it and anyone can spread it and hurt others."

"I would never shame any kid," said Weaver. "I think the Southern Poverty Law Center is a hate group. I don't spew hate, people who know me know I don't spew hate."

The Southern Poverty Law Center defines a "hate group" as "any organization with beliefs or practices that attack or malign an entire class of people."

However, the center clarifies that "does not imply a group advocates or engages in violence or other criminal activity."

Parkway School District sent News 4 the following statement in regards to Mass Resistance Missouri: "We realize the group exists, and that's their right. Our job is to educate students and that's what we're doing."

The district is currently reviewing Thrive, a religious-based organization. Several other school districts, including Lindbergh, Francis Howell and Rockwood have also discontinued their use of Thrive.

Mass Resistance Missouri still advocates for Thrive on their website.

