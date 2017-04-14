Family says development is causing flooding at their home

Nina Musgraves says construction of a new subdivision near her home in O'Fallon, Mo. is causing water to creep close to her house when it rains. Credit: KMOV

A St. Charles County family says a new development is creating a river in their backyard.

Nina Musgraves lives on Forest Drive in O’Fallon, Mo. Next to her home, a new subdivision that has been in the works for two years is being built. Over the last month, she says rain creeps closer to her home when it rains.

Workers on the site say they just installed a detention basin which they say will help with the runoff. The detention basin was not in place when previous heavy rains hit. Despite the detention basin, the water is still flowing.

The city of O’Fallon told News 4 said they have investigated the Musgraves’ complaints, but said the contractor is doing everything they can to prevent some of the erosion. The city added it believes many of the flooding concerns will be alleviated once the dirt on the site is covered by grass and vegetation.

News 4 reached out to a contractor for comment but has yet to hear back.

