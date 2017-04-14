St. Louis Zoo to raise parking prices at some lots - KMOV.com

St. Louis Zoo to raise parking prices at some lots

By Kayla Gaffney, Digital Content Producer
St. Louis Zoo (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Officials at the St. Louis Zoo are increasing parking prices in some of its lots for the busy summer months ahead.

The zoo says parking rates will go up from $5 to $10 in a few weeks for the extended parking lot across Highway 40 at the site of the Old Forest Park Hospital.

The zoo said they already do seasonal parking hikes at their other lots during the summer.

At those lots, the prices are $15 now through October 30.

