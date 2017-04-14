Police investigating triple shooting in South City

Three people were shot near the intersection of Utah and Oregon Friday night. Credit: KMOV

Police are investigating a triple shooting that occurred in south St. Louis Friday night.

Three people were shot near the intersection of Utah and Oregon around 7:50 p.m.

One victim is in critical but unstable condition, two are in stable condition.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved