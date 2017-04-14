Millions of gallons of waste water to be dumped into Missouri River

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Come next week, the Missouri River could become a stinky situation. Millions and millions of gallons of human waste is going to be dumped into the river.

Starting Tuesday, the City of St. Joseph, about 45 minutes north of Kansas City will put about 16 million gallons worth of untreated wastewater into the river.

"Nasty. It doesn't make me want to be around it. It's going to be sewage. It's disgusting," said Hannah Brass.

The City of St. Joseph says it needs to replace a gate at its treatment plant. It's all part of improvements being made to the wastewater treatment operation.

Officials say the wastewater is diluted with a lot of the water from the river and streams, so there could be no impact on downriver communities. but that isn't enough to some people's concerns.

"It is near my home. I have little siblings that play by the river, just knowing it's so close and it could smell," said Cassidy Winters.

"I don't know if I want my kids being close to the river when we come down. We might have to find a new place," parent Lindi Weier added.

The wastewater will be put into the Missouri River over the course of two days. It's not known how long it will take to make its way to the St Charles and St. Louis area.

