Police investigating a child’s death in Belleville

Police in Belleville are investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Deputies for the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 2600 block of Eastview Drive in Belleville Friday about a child’s death.

Earlier, the child was taken to a hospital in Belleville by his mother and her boyfriend, but later flown to a St. Louis hospital where he died, police say.

Police said a person of interested was arrest but later released.

An autopsy is being conducted to determine if a crime was committed.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved