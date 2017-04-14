Auto shop chain opens USO drop off locations across St. Louis area

O'FALLON, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A local business is working to make it more convenient for people to donate to the men and the women in the military.
Schaefer Auto Body opened up their official USO drop off boxes, which found at all of their locations.
Donations can be dropped off at any Schaefer Auto body shop across the St. Louis area during business hours.
