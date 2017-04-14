Ex-NFL star Hernandez acquitted in Boston double murder

A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is attending an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump.More >
A robotics team of six girls from Afghanistan is attending an international competition in Washington, after clearing visa obstacles that prompted intervention from President Donald Trump.More >
American Airlines says a passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.More >
American Airlines says a passenger "passed gas", forcing everyone from a plane at Raleigh-Durham International Airport.More >
George Romero, whose classic "Night of the Living Dead" and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries and who saw his flesh-devouring undead spawn countless imitators, remakes and homages, has died. He was 77.More >
George Romero, whose classic "Night of the Living Dead" and other horror films turned zombie movies into social commentaries and who saw his flesh-devouring undead spawn countless imitators, remakes and homages, has died. He was 77.More >
BBC has made history with the selection of the newest star of "Doctor Who."More >
BBC has made history with the selection of the newest star of "Doctor Who."More >