Victim identified in possible Hillsdale homicide

Hillsdale Police and St. Louis County Police on scene of a homicide Friday afternoon (KMOV)

The St. Louis County Police Department have identified a man found dead in Hillsdale on Friday.

Willie Davis, 37, of Hillsdale, Mo. was located in the 6200 block of Bailey's Place around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, according to police. Davis was unresponsive and laying in the front yard of a residence.

The officer discovered Davis had suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is now investigating the incident.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have any information.

