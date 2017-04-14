Escaped cattle being cared for at Missouri veterinary center

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The six steers that made a mad dash out of a St. Louis slaughterhouse in March are being treated and temporarily housed at the University of Missouri's veterinary center in Columbia.

Jay Weiner, co-founder of The Gentle Barn Foundation, says the six cattle are being kept together to reduce their anxiety.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2pez0BK ) the foundation paid $12,200 for the six animals after their escape from the Star Packing Co.

The Gentle Barn created a GoFundMe page Wednesday to raise funds for veterinary care, food and boarding.

Weiner said after the escape that the cattle might go to a sanctuary in Tennessee or California. But he said Thursday he prefers keeping the cattle local and partnering with a Missouri farm sanctuary might be an option.