Hit-and-run on Goodfellow leaves one dead - KMOV.com

Hit-and-run on Goodfellow leaves one dead

Posted: Updated:
Credit: KMOV Credit: KMOV
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Goodfellow on Thursday night. 

The victim, 60-year-old Harlan Cooks, was walking eastbound on the south side of Natural Bridge and crossed Goodfellow, when he was struck by a black Jeep Liberty that was traveling southbound on Goodfellow. 

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, traveling southbound on Goodfellow, and remains at large. Cooks was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly