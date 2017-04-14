Hit-and-run on Goodfellow leaves one dead

One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Goodfellow on Thursday night.

The victim, 60-year-old Harlan Cooks, was walking eastbound on the south side of Natural Bridge and crossed Goodfellow, when he was struck by a black Jeep Liberty that was traveling southbound on Goodfellow.

The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, traveling southbound on Goodfellow, and remains at large. Cooks was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

