Homeless man abused teen girl while she slept, police say

A homeless man is charged with multiple offenses after police say he abused a teenager while she was sleeping.

Cory D. Booth, 24, was charged with Statutory Rape and Child Molestation on April 10.

The 16 year-old victim told police she was sleeping when the alleged abuse took place on April 8.When she awoke, the victim attempted to stop Booth.

Police said Booth admitted to knowing the victim's age, and admitted to touching various parts of the victim's body.

Booth is listed as homeless, but police said he had been living in Union.

Booth is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond, and is being held in the Franklin County Jail.

