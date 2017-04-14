Inaugural Mississippi Nights Music Festival coming to the Landing to kick off the summer

A new music festival is coming to Laclede's Landing to celebrate old memories and to create new ones; all while enjoying the talents of local bands.

The first annual Mississippi Nights Music Festival is coming to the Landing on Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-27). The festival will feature up-and-coming bands, as well as established local bands in the St. Louis music scene. There will be 24 bands total playing in the festival.

Before the Mississippi Nights lineup plays on the Landing, a free concert will be held on the Arch grounds Friday evening. It will be a family-friendly event, with kids 15-and-under getting in free.

Then on Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m., the 24 bands will play on three stages, which includes one inside.

Mississippi Nights is offering two tickets for $15 if purchased before May 1, and $10-a-ticket after May 1.

