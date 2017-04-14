New group in Eureka providing relief to disaster victims

A new group is helping streamline to the recovery process for those who are struggling to clean up 16 months after historic flooding in Eureka.

"What would it have been like if someone told me on New Year's Eve 2015 to get out of your house and then you'd never know when you'd come back,” said Tim Schulte, Pastor of Eureka United Methodist Church and Chairman of the Eureka Disaster Relief Committee.

When heavy rains hit the St. Louis area back in December 2015, cities like Eureka felt the brunt of it.

"So, we had probably over a hundred homes that were affected and probably 25 to 50 businesses that were affected,” said Wes Sir, Eureka Alderman and Secretary of the Eureka Disaster Relief Committee.

Sixteen months later, the recovery process continues.

"People want to travel out of state and take long mission trips but the truth is our own community is suffering,” said Denise Kasten, Vice Chair.

Pastor Schulte, Sir and Kasten are members of the newly formed Eureka Disaster Relief Committee. They lead a team of about 100 volunteers who will train on how to better respond to disasters in the city and surrounding areas.

"When something does happen, we're going to be ready to react at a moment's notice,” Sir said.

The City of Eureka already has an emergency management program.

“There is ongoing work that needs to be done. There’s a lot of people who are still suffering from this flood. If anybody thinks it’s over with just because they don’t see the water on the street they are wrong because they are a lot of people that are still struggling,” Sir said.

Residents pointed out, after the 2015 flood, that it needed a recovery division.

"To really work to make sure that people aren't being overlooked,” Schulte said.

Especially because the committee is still looking for volunteers to help the many victims who have yet to recover from the flood.

"I think that you'll find that you'll be a lot more blessed than they are because they are so appreciative,” Kasten said.

The Eureka Pacific Elks Lodge 2644 is a member of the committee which means donations can be made to that group.

The committee said they are also in need of volunteers.

