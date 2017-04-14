Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Cabela's burglary

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for two suspects seen in surveillance footage of an overnight robbery of the Hazelwood Cabela's store.

Officers searched around the St. Louis Outlet Mall overnight after suspects broke into the store.

Maj. Ken Jewson with the Hazelwood Police Department told News 4, "This the first time we've ever had a burglary like this at Cabela's, there's good security. We were very surprised when the alarm went off."

An alarm was triggered, and police en route to the store saw a U-Haul truck driving away. The truck became stuck on a curb. According to police, two men jumped out of a U-Haul, armed with rifles, and ran away from the scene.

Police said 11 guns, eight assault-style rifles and three semi-automatic handguns, were found inside the U-Haul.

The U-Haul was reportedly stolen from a rental place in Ferguson.

"They broke in and broke the windows out and got the keys to the U-haul trucks and messed up the ignitions on four of them," said Frank Falzone who owns the business.

A perimeter was established by Hazelwood and St. Louis County officers, but no arrests were made.

Police don't know what kind of rifles the suspect had when they fled but are likely to be assault style weapons like the ones that were found in the U-Haul truck.

If you have any information on the suspects or their whereabouts, contact police.

A reward has been announced for information on the suspects.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is offering a reward of up to $2,500 which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) for a total possible reward of $5,000.

