Woman killed when SUV hit tree in St. Charles County overnight - KMOV.com

Woman killed when SUV hit tree in St. Charles County overnight

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
An SUV crashed into a tree at Feise Road near Du Vall Court overnight (Credit: KMOV) An SUV crashed into a tree at Feise Road near Du Vall Court overnight (Credit: KMOV)

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman was killed when her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe struck a tree in St. Charles County overnight.

Jacqueline Whaley, 33, of Dardenne Prairie, was killed in the crash at Feise Road near Du Vall Court around midnight.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly