News 4 Investigates: Using Facebook to scam seniors - KMOV.com

News 4 Investigates: Using Facebook to scam seniors

Posted: Updated:
Facebook Facebook
SWANSEA (KMOV.com) -

A Swansea woman lost nearly $5,000 in a kooky scheme over Facebook.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly