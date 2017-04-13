Gun found in elementary student's desk in Normandy

School safety officers at Lucas Crossing Elementary confiscated a weapon that was found in a student's desk on Thursday morning.

The Normandy Police Department, along with the school district, is investigating the situation, which has also been reported to the Missouri Department of Social Services.

It is unclear if the gun was loaded or not, and the student reportedly made no threats. No students or staff were harmed in the incident.

In a statement, the Normandy Schools Collaborative said that student safety is a top priority, and they will continue to work with both law enforcement and members of the school community to ensure a safe learning environment for everyone.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved