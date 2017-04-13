St. Charles County Cyber Crime Unit advises parents to monitor children's online activity

Police are advising parents to be vigilant when it comes to their children's online activities.

The St. Charles County Cyber Crimes unit said to even monitor their activity when playing video games. Some consoles have access to wireless internet, and can interact with others online.

A conversation online with a stranger through video games is what caused the abduction of Brandy Kellner's relative.

"A person in our family had been taken from their home in the Lake of the Ozarks area," Kellner said. "(The abductor) tricked her (by) telling her things she wanted to hear."

Lieutenant Mark O'Neill with the St. Charles County Cyber Crimes unit said there should be restrictions on what children should be able to do on their devices. Lt. O'Neill said there should be restrictions on when they should be able to have them, too.

"Bedtime's bedtime," Lt. O'Neill said. "Take the phone away and put it in someone else's room. Put it in the cabinet; make it secure."

Police said parents should question everything.

"Be vigilant. When a kids asks 'I want to get on this online gaming site', have the parents actually vetted and looked at that site to see what it is, what it presents and what it offers," O'Neill said.

