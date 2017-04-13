News 4 Schools: City's "Work-Force High School" graduates first 2 students

Cedric Deshay and Jeavon Gill were granted diplomas as part of the city's Work-Force High Program. Credit: KMOV

Educational history has been made at St. Louis City Hall during a special day for two local graduates.

Cedric Deshay and Jeavon Gill were granted diplomas on Thursday, becoming the first graduates of the city's "Work-Force High School" program.

Both men had been high school drop-outs, and one of them served time in prison. But now, their futures are full of promise.

Mayor Francis Slay told the graduates they can now serve as positive examples.

"I encourage you to get involved, set an example for others and for those who look up to you because there are those who look up to you," Slay said.

The city's "Work-Force High School" is a joint program offered through the city's Slate Career Center with the public schools.

One of Thursday's graduates will soon be entering the Air Force, and the other is set to become a registered nurse.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved