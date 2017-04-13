Burglars steal nearly everything from Barnhart home, even the pets

A Jefferson County man is trying to recover after burglars hit his home on two occasions, stealing almost everything when he was gone.

Chris Phillips told News 4, "Everything, I mean they took everything of value. The only things they left were the two bedroom sets and the fish tank."

The thieves hit Phillips' home on Old Missouri Route 21 in Barnhart around March 27th and again around April 3rd.

"Stole some of the dishes, stole my dogs, all of the TVs, entertainment center, clothes, shoes," he said. "I mean anything they could load up they took."

Phillips said the burglars stole a boat, tools, hunting and fishing supplies and even his three dogs.

He has since found one of the dogs at a shelter. Jefferson County Sheriff's officials have been notified about the burglaries and are looking for the stolen items and those responsible for the break-ins.

Phillips said the second time the thieves hit, they ransacked almost every room in the house. Phillips didn't have renters insurance. The break-ins happened while he was away dealing with legal issues.

