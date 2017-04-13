Cardinal legend Lou Brock diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Thursday that St. Louis legend Lou Brock has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

The Hall of Famer canceled his April 25th appearance at Busch Stadium due to the treatment, which is for Multiple Myeloma.

"I am disappointed that I won't be able to make the event," Brock said in a release provided by the Cardinals. "Jackie and I appreciate the prayers and support we have received from our many friends and fans in the Cardinals community. We count ourselves blessed that I am receiving the best possible medical treatment and we look forward to seeing many more Cardinals World Series Championships in the future."

In November of 2015, the then-76-year-old had his left leg amputated below the knee, a result of a diabetes-related infection. Brock had been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes 15 years prior.

Brock stole 938 bases, a National League record. In 1974, Brock stole 118 bases for the Cardinals, the fourth highest single season total in history.

Brock finished his career with 3,023 hits, 2,713 of which came with the Cardinals after he was famously traded for pitcher Ernie Broglio.

Brock played in 21 World Series games, hitting .391 with four homers and 10 steals.