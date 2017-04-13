Suspect among 4 injured in north St. Louis crash

Two people were injured and one was arrested after a crash near Grand and Emily in north St. Louis Thursday. Credit: KMOV

Four people, including a suspect, were injured in a two-vehicle crash at Grand and Emily in north St. Louis Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred after officers approached a wanted suspect in the area of Barrett and Grand. The suspect vehicle then fled north on Grand at a high speed before striking another vehicle at Grand and Emily.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck by the suspect's vehicle was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition. The driver of the suspect's vehicle and both passengers inside his car were taken to the hospital and listed as stable.

The driver of the suspect's vehicle, described as a 25-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Officials said warrants will be applied for against the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

