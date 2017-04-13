Man found dead in Madison likely fell from car during pursuit

Terrance J. Smith, 24, is allegedly responsible for the death of Nicholas L. Roberts , 27. Roberts body was found in the middle of the street in the Metro East. Credit: Madison County Sheriff

A suspect has been charged in connection with the death of a man found lying in the middle of the road on Sunday.

Terrance J. Smith, 24, of Cahokia is charged with reckless homicide, aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer and driving with a revoked license.

Authorities say 27-year-old Nicholas L. Roberts was found unconscious in the middle of Big Bend Road, just east of Illinois Route 203, with obvious signs of trauma. Roberts was then taken to a St. Louis area hospital for treatment and was pronounced dead on April 12.

Smith and Roberts were together during the early morning hours of April 9, when they left a nightclub in Brooklyn, Illinois around 4:25 a.m. Police said a Brooklyn police officer then stopped them a few minutes later for traffic offenses on Canal Street, but as the officer exited his car and walked towards Smith's car, Smith hit the gas pedal and fled, police say.

The officer then started to chase Smith and Roberts but then terminated his pursuit for safety reasons. Police believe Roberts either got out of or was thrown out of Smith's car after crossed Route 203 near Big Bend Road. Authorities say Roberts hit his head on the pavement, leading to his death.

Smith is being held in the Madison County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

