St. Peters Police accepting unused prescription drugs on April 29

The St. Peters Police Department will be accepting old and unused prescriptions on Saturday, April 29 as part of the National Rx Take Back Event.

Anyone with old medicine that they don't need anymore can turn in their prescriptions to the St. Peters Police Department from 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the St. Peters Justice Center, 1010 Grand Teton Dr. Police cannot accept any medications before or after the event.

Prescription drugs will be accepted, no questions asked, but the service does not apply to over-the-counter medication. The free and anonymous service is being coordinated by the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Agency because unused prescription drugs are a potential source of illegal use.

Illegal substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative. The Justice Center is located near Mid Rivers Mall on the corner of Grand Teton Dr. and Suemandy Dr.

