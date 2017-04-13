Time running out for $3.5 million Lottery ticket, 2 others

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Time is running out for someone to claim three big Missouri Lottery ticket prizes, including one worth $3.5 million.

The Missouri Lottery says someone purchased a $3.5 million Lotto winner at the Fuel Mart in the eastern Missouri town of Hermann for the Nov. 12 drawing. Because winners have 180 days to claim their prize, that ticket expires May 11.

A $100,000 Powerball ticket was purchased for the Nov. 16 drawing at Rhodes 101 Stop in Perryville, and it expires May 15. A $50,000 Powerball winner was purchased for the Nov. 26 drawing at a Schnucks store on Lindell Boulevard in St. Louis, and it expires May 25.

Overall, the Lottery says more than $5.3 million in prizes of $50,000 or more remain unclaimed.

