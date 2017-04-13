Metro East teen heading to national math competition

Demacious Tony, a junior at East St. Louis Senior High, will be traveling to Chicago for the MathCon finals. (Credit: KMOV)

A Metro East student is one of 75 in his grade level to advance as a finalist in a national math competition.

Demacious Tony, a junior at East St. Louis Senior High, will be traveling to Chicago for the MathCon finals.

MathCON is a popular online math competition for students in grades 5-12.

Demacious beat out nearly 50,000 students from 43 states.

“Honestly I’ve always seen myself as more of a businessman, and businessmen know numbers. If you love money, you know numbers,” said Tony. "So I’ve always been a person who likes to count, it’s simple, it’s never been that hard to me.”

In December, he took the ACT for the first time and scored a 29 and got a 33 on the math portion.

“It’s between my mom and my grandfather. They have always been the business figures in my life, and to see them is like hey, I can run my own business, I don’t have to answer to anybody,” said Tony

The MathCON competition tested Tony’s ability to solve trigonometry, calculus and geometry questions.

Tony said he didn’t even study or prepare for it.

“It’s never really been that hard to me. I can do what I want to do and make a success from nothing,” said Tony.

Tony’s success is exciting for the East St. Louis School District 189 because it's seen poor performance in academics over the years.

“For us to get this first one when I opened those stores and saw his name at the top I was so excited. I called as many people as I could as fast as I could,” said Kay Brown, the district’s math contest specialist. “It's exciting! It's exciting to have these other young students here watching all of this process today just to help them understand the significance of it.”

Brown said they’re working to teach students that math is important and fun.

Tony will in Chicago for the finals on August 22.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved