Portion of Missouri K closed in O'Fallon, Mo. following crash

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
O’FALLON, MO. (KMOV.com) – A portion of north Missouri K is closed in O’Fallon, Missouri following a serious crash.

The crash closed the lanes at Fallon Parkway around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

No other details have been released.  

