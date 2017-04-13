Portion of Missouri K closed in O'Fallon, Mo. following crash

O’FALLON, MO. (KMOV.com) – A portion of north Missouri K is closed in O’Fallon, Missouri following a serious crash.

The crash closed the lanes at Fallon Parkway around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

It is unknown when the lanes will reopen.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved