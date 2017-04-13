Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing North County woman

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police in North County have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing 85-year-old woman.

The advisory for Sallie Pearl Williams was issued Thursday morning.

Williams was last seen wearing a maroon shirt and khaki pants. Police said she was last seen leaving her home in the 3000 block of Capehart Drive in Velda Village and is known to walk up to four miles for exercise, but never returned home.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the North County Police Cooperative at 314-427-8000 or dial 911.

