Residents, business funding added security on The Hill

Residents and businesses on The Hill are reaching into their own pockets to keep the neighborhood safe.

The push comes several months after an attempted rape in the neighborhood. During an attack, a neighbor heard the victim scream. Police produced a sketch of the suspect, but he was never caught.

The neighborhood business association wants to step up patrols with the help of off-duty police.

“Any added security is going to be good. The Hill has always been known as safe, I’ve been running these streets since I was a kid,” said Joe Vollmer, the alderman for The Hill.

The proposed security program is still being drawn up, but it would consist of hiring three officers to patrol the neighborhood on foot and in a golf cart. It would be paid for by donations from residents and residents.

The neighborhood hopes to have the program up and running by the end of April.

