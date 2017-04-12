Officials meet to discuss new MetroLink security plan

Leaders from across the area met Wednesday to draft a safety plan to protect Metro riders.

Safety on Metro became front and center following two fatal shootings in the last couple of weeks.

"At this day in age, everything seems to be safety-oriented. It is kind of nice having everything open, but for safety purposes, it probably is best," says Michelle Colbonson, visiting from Chicago.

A meeting of the minds took place in Clayton to get a plan in place to make sure everyone who rides MetroLink feels safe.

"I do think it is extremely important that we provide a safe transport system for all of the people that need transit to get to their jobs to get to get to school," says Mayor-Elect Lyda Krewson.

The plan establishes a framework for all three law enforcement jurisdictions: St. Louis City Police, St. Louis County Police and the St. Clair Co. Sheriff's Department.

"We need barrel turnstiles, we need to secure these platforms. These are things that I think the public that rides Metro should expect from us as we move forward," says St. Louis County Police Chief John Belmar.

There was no discussion about how much the improved security will cost. Metro's CEO says safety is a number one priority.

"I look forward to meeting with the regional leaders as soon as possible in order to review their plan so we can work together and make the system safe as quickly as it can be done," says CEO John Nations.



Once the plan is finalized, it will be sent to metro within the next 2-3 weeks.

