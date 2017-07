Every Lent, a group of students at St. Raphael the Archangel help fundraise for an organization that helps people in need.

In 2017, students are fundraising for the Queen of Peace Center, an organization that helps those fighting drug addiction.

So far, the students have raised around $10,000 to buy a van for Queen of Peace. The goal is to raise $20,000.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved