Man charged with stealing wires from utility poles in St. Charles County

A Maryland Heights man has been charged after cutting and stealing thousands of feet of heavy gauge copper and ground wires from utility poles belonging to Ameren UE.

David G. Robison, 31, from Maryland Heights, faces seven counts of Felony Stealing and seven counts of Felony Tampering with Service of Utility or Institution.

The thefts caused service interruptions and safety risks to residents in areas of Reese Road and Highway J, along with Highway J and Highway 94 in Portage Des Sioux.

The approximate value of the stolen equipment exceeded $28,000.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved