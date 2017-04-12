SLPS student athletes honored with luncheon

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- High school athletes are stars on the field or the court, but more times than not, it's accomplishments in the classroom that sends them on to success.

That message was reflected in Wednesday's scholar luncheon for St. Louis Public Schools students.

Every attending student had to earn a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The founder of the program says they try to drive home that education is key.

“We want to make sure that the students understand that being an athlete is great, but most importantly, being a great student is just phenomenal," said former SLPS athletic director Travis Brown Sr.

The program also introduces the students to mentors; men and women who were once athletes and now lead a successful careers in business.