Illinois Gov. Rauner talks budget in Metro East during state-wide tour

By KMOV.com Staff
EAST ALTON, Il. (KMOV.com) -- Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner crisscrossed the state Wednesday to push for a balanced budget.

It's been 21 months since Illinois last had a permanent budget, and democrats and republicans remain at a standstill in negotiations.

Speaking in East Alton, Rauner acknowledged his constituency is growing impatient.

"Illinois is tops again on the charts of [outbound] migrations,” he said. “The ‘Land of Lincoln’ used to be the land of opportunity."

It's worth noting spring break started yesterday for Illinois lawmakers. They don't meet until the end of the month.

