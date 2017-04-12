Newly renovated Kiener Plaza to open May 19

Most will probably not recognize Kiener Plaza when it re-opens on May 19.

The renovated plaza will feature a new courthouse lawn that can host concerts, festivals and movies. It will also feature a playground, splash pad, and more tables and chairs.

140 additional trees have been planted and more lighting has been added.

“It will have moon lighting so lights on top of the Metropolitan Square Building will be shining down on Kiener Plaza, the first time this kind of thing has been done in St. Louis,” said Ryan McClure with the CityArchRiver Foundation.

The only holdover from the pre-renovated plaza is the iconic runner statue. The $24 million project will better connect the plaza with the Archgrounds.

CityArch River will be holding two days of celebrations for the plaza on May 19 and 20.

