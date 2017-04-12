Three in custody following large drug bust in St. Ann - KMOV.com

Three in custody following large drug bust in St. Ann

ST. ANN, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Three suspects are in custody following a drug bust in St. Ann. 

Members of the St. Ann Police Department seized approximately four kilos of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, a firearm, and a large amount of money following a two-day investigation. The street value of these drugs is estimated at nearly $100,000. 

The names of the people arrested have not yet been released since charges have not been filed.

No other information was made available.

