Three in custody following large drug bust in St. Ann

Three suspects are in custody following a drug bust in St. Ann.

Members of the St. Ann Police Department seized approximately four kilos of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, a firearm, and a large amount of money following a two-day investigation. The street value of these drugs is estimated at nearly $100,000.

The names of the people arrested have not yet been released since charges have not been filed.

No other information was made available.

