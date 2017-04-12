Charges issued in drug deal shooting in North County

Takyla Scott is charged with second-degree murder for her involvement in a robbery scheme. (Credit: St. Louis County Police Department)

James Williams is accused of killing Taggart Williams, 18, of Chicago in North County. Credit: St. Louis County PD

Prosecutors have issued charges for another suspect involved in a homicide that occurred in unincorporated St. Louis County earlier this month.

Seventeen-year-old Takyla Scott has been charged with second-degree murder for her involvement in a plan to set up the robbery of a drug dealer.

James Williams, 19. was also charged earlier this month with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

Police say Williams was engaging in a drug deal with individuals in a vehicle in the 11300 block of Birmingham Court on April 4.

During the incident, Williams allegedly shot and killed two of the vehicle's passengers, killing 18-year-old Khiry Taggart of Chicago. The other passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Shortly after the shooting, Florissant police were called to the site of a single-vehicle crash at New Halls Ferry and Greengrass, where they found the two victims. Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Williams is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

