Man arrested, charged for intimidating witnesses from previous arrest, police say

A man is facing charges of intimidation after police said he threatened the witnesses and victims of his previous arrest two weeks prior.

On April 11, Joseph H. Sinovic, 51, was charged with two counts of Intimidation and two counts of Violating a stalking/no-contact order.

The charge of intimidation is a Class 3 felony.

Sinovic was arrested on March 27 for violating a no-contact order. The order was applied to Sinovic after he made threats against his neighbors. He was released after he posted bond.

Two weeks later, on April 9, Sinovic was arrested again. The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department said he was making threats against his neighbors before and during the arrest.

Police said Sinovic was held in custody the second time pending a warrant application for intimidating witnesses and victims from his arrest on March 27.

A warrant application was also pending for violating the original no-contact/stalking order.

Sinovic remains in St. Clair County jail, where his bond sits at $100,000.

