St. Louis Police officer taken to Colorado rehab center

Police lined the entrance to the officer’s plane before it took off Wednesday (Credit: KMOV)

A St. Louis City Police officer who was critically injured in a car crash last month is on his way to a rehab center in Colorado.

Officer Gary Glasby Jr. was escorted from Barnes-Jewish Hospital to Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield so he could be flown to the same rehab center that Ballwin Officer Michael Flamion and Hazelwood Officer Craig Tudor attended.

Glasby, a 9-year veteran of the St. Louis Police Department, was injured in a crash on Broadway just north of Downtown on March 17.

"It has not been a quick road to recovery by any stretch of the imagination," said Jeff Roorda of the St. Louis Police Officers Association.

Glasby is now at the Craig Hospital and Rehab facility in Englewood, Colorado.

"It's really world renowned for spinal injuries and we're just really hopeful and prayerful he get some good outcomes," Roorda said.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.