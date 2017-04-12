Sweepstakes gives Star Wars fans chance to attend 'The Last Jedi' premiere

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Lucasfilm, the company behind the popular Star Wars franchise, is using the power of The Force for a good cause.

The company is raising money for UNICEF and The Starlight Children’s Foundation with a sweepstakes that gives Star Wars fans a chance to win some pretty cool prizes.

Fans can win an overnight stay at Skywalker Ranch, a chance to appear in the upcoming Han Solo movie, and a chance to come to Los Angeles with Mark Hamill and the rest of the cast for the premiere of The Last Jedi.

Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved