St. Louis officials sue NFL over Rams' relocation

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Wednesday, the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the St. Louis Convention and Sports Complex Authority filed a lawsuit against the National Football League (NFL) and all 32 teams.

The 52-page lawsuit alleges the NFL failed to follow its own relocation guidelines and requirements.

“The Rams, the NFL, through its member teams, and the owners, have violated the obligations and standards governing team relocations by seeking and approving the relocation of the St. Louis Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles, California, despite the fact that the Rams failed to satisfy the obligations imposed by the League’s relocation rules and the fact that relocation was not supported by the required statement of reasons or the adopted relocation standards. In so doing, Defendants have breached their contractual duties owed to Plaintiffs. Defendants also have made intentionally false representations to Plaintiffs, have interfered with the valid business expectancies of Plaintiffs, and have unjustly enriched themselves. Defendants are responsible to pay damages to Plaintiffs and to make restitution of profits,” read a portion of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit seeks to recoup the relocation cost spent by local authorities and seeks to recover potential revenue that was lost due to the relocation, which could be in the tens of millions of dollars.

In the application to move the team, owner Stan Kroenke said the relocation would be in the best interest of the NFL and that St. Louis is not a viable NFL market.

In January 2016, NFL owners agreed to let the Rams move from St. Louis to Los Angeles.

Shortly after the move was announced, some St. Louis Rams fans sued owner Stan Kroenke claiming he and others lied about their desire to keep the team in St. Louis by making false and misleading statements.

