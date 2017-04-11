Laclede Gas asks for rate increase

Laclede Gas has submitted a plan to Missouri regulators to raise rates.

If the plan is approved, the average household bill would increase by $3.70 a month, the utility says.

Laclede says the higher rates would generate $29 million a year to pay for system upgrades and maintenance.

According to the utility, customer bills will still be lower than they were in 2007.

