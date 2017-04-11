Manhole cover fire knocks out power to thousands in South City

A manhole cover fire knocked out power to around 3,000 customers in South City for a time on Tuesday night, Ameren says.

The utility told News 4 the fire broke out in a manhole in the 4400 block of south Grand around 9:00 p.m.

As of 9:30 p.m., only around 700 customers are without power. Ameren said it hopes to have everyone’s electricity restored soon, but must assess the fire damage first.

