Couple charged in connection to pharmacy burglary in Jefferson Co.

Vance and Melissa Shearer were allegedly involved in several ATM thefts in the St. Louis area and a burglary at a pharmacy in De Soto. Credit: Jefferson County Sheriff

A husband and wife from De Soto are facing charges for their alleged role in a burglary at a pharmacy and thefts of ATMs.

Vance Shearer, 46, and his wife Melissa Shearer, 37, are charged with second-degree burglary, stealing $750 or more and stealing of a controlled substance. Vance is also charged with three counts of first-degree property damage, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

On April 6, police said they received a call about an unresponsive driver in a car on Highway 67. Police said it was Vance, who had just overdosed. When they searched his car, police said they found items that tied him to a burglary at the Desoto Pharmacy.

Police said they later searched the home of the Vance and Melissa and found other items tying them to the pharmacy burglary and ATM thefts. Authorities believe the two stole or tried to steal ATMs from Frankos Smoke Shop and Missouri Title Loan, both located in Arnold, and at VP Get-N-Go in Desoto.

Police believe both Melissa and Vance, and John Morris, 56, of Dupo, stole an ATM from a Shop 'n Save.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.