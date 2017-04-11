Budget standoff endangers human service programs in Metro East

Some programs offered by the Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House in East St. Louis could end if the Illinois budget standoff continues. Credit: KMOV

The Illinois budget standoff is now putting several human service programs in danger of cutting off services.

The Lessie Bates Davis Neighborhood House in East St. Louis is looking at ending some programs on June 30 if nothing changes in the budget battle between the governor and the state legislature.

"June 30 could be doomsday for a lot of programs here," says the group's president Christopher Coleman.

Immediately at risk, Coleman says, are the Teen Reach program that helps 450 teens and the Community Youth and Employment Program that helps 150 young people.

Coleman says the state owes his organization $1.3 million in unpaid aid. The Bates Davis House runs 22 programs in the East St. Louis and Cahokia area.

"Without this service in this community we don't know what they're going to do, there's not a lot of after school enrichment programs for teens, so a lot of these kids will probably be on the street," Coleman says.

