Illinois church divided over plan for altar

Parishioners at an Illinois church are divided over plans to tear down and renovate its historic alter.

Some of those who attend St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Staunton, Illinois say the 100-year-old altar is a relic that is not in need of an update. The altar is 18 feet high, carved, painted and adorned with statues.

“It is a century old altar in mint condition, it is intact and it is stable and fine. It doesn’t need any work. The idea is to take it apart into pieces for the first time in 100 years,” said parishioner Kevin Johnson.

Another parishioner told News 4 she believes the church is not listening to valid concerns about the plan for the altar.

“I am sad to what it has become, the division, the anger that’s been caused by the hierarchy and the people running things,” said Laura Baugh.

The parish priest would not confirm with News 4 how much the plan would cost and said the matter is private. However, he said the church is following guidelines put out by the archdiocese.

