Ellisville residents upset over neighbor's parked RV

An Ellisville man is hoping city hall hears his plea for relief when it comes to his family RV.

He parked the vehicle in his yard, which was perfectly legal, but it led to an outpouring of complaints to the city.

Harlan Johnson recently arrived home from a fishing trip with his son when he says recent heavy rain kept him from being able to park the RV in its usual spot. So, Johnson parked it in the yard.

According to Johnson, he really hated park the RV there, saying it wasn't a clever place to park, and surrounding residents agreed.

Johnson posted a sign next to the RV, offering an explanation to anyone wanted to listen.

He began what he called his "information campaign," handing out a paper explaining how a city ordinance prevented him from parking in his own driveway but he could park it in the yard.

That's because he lives on a corner lot and although it looks like it's his front yard in which the RV was parked, it was actually his side yard, where it's legal.

Neighbors understand Johnson's dilemma but say that it poses safety risks as well as causes an eyesore.

The issue is expected to be brought up at city hall next week with council members debating what to do.

Adam Paul, Ellisville's mayor, said, "If I could unilaterally make the decision myself, I would do a full, outright ban of RV's. I think if you have an RV, it's only police to park them at an RV park and store them there."

Mayor Paul says Ellisville may consider parking restrictions similar to Chesterfield's regulations.

Those regulations state that if the owner of the RV has less than two acres, they can park it on their property for no more than three days in a row, twice a month.

However, that proposal must still be debated and worked out.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved