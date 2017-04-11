Blues pushing for girls to play more hockey

In an effort to push more girls to play the game of hockey, the St. Louis Blues started their first-ever “All-Girls Program.”

Taylor Wensink, 10, has been playing hockey for 3 years.

“It’s cool and it’s fun and my grandpa played,” said Taylor.

Taylor’s grandpa is Blues alumnus John Wensink, who was drafted by the team in 1973.

“There’s no reason why a woman can’t play the game of hockey, great sport, great conditioning, a lot of skills involved,” said Wensink.

Wensink said he has seen first-hand how much it has helped his granddaughter grow both on and off the ice.

“It’s boosted my confidence, helped me meet new friends, helped me work harder,” said Taylor.

The Lady Cyclones hockey team and the St. Louis Blues are expanding the Little Blues Learn to Play program.

In addition to the co-ed program, they’ve added an all-girls camp for ages 4 to 8.

The only requirements to join the Learn to Play hockey team is knowing how to skate.

