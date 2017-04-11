Sex offender, former police officer facing new problems

Korey Kranefuss is accused of sending a 17-year-old an unsolicited friend request (Credit: Police)

An Affton mother says a convicted sex offender should be sent back to prison for sending her 17-year-old son a Facebook friend request.

Vicki Liston tells News 4 that Korey Kranefuss sent the unsolicited friend request to her son, Brady, earlier this month.

Kranefuss, a former Shrewsbury police officer, was convicted in 2007 for molesting a 9-year-old boy.

Liston's son, Brady, works at a local restaurant, and says Kranefuss was a frequent customer that often made him feel "uncomfortable."

According to the teen, Kranefuss "always wanted me to say his name, can you say my name, what's my name? Don't forget my name."

"He was very touchy-feely to an overly amount," said the teen.

On a recent visit to the restaurant, Brady says Kranefuss sent him a Facebook friend request.

Brady showed the Facebook friend request to his school resource officer.

In 2015, Kranefuss plead guilty for failing to register as a sex offender.

According to St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, Kranefuss failed to register his social media accounts with police.

Instead of prison, Kranefuss received probation and was ordered to avoid contact with anyone under the age of 18.

On Monday, Brady received a full order of protection against Kranefuss.

On May 3, Kranefuss will be required to attend a probation violation hearing.

St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch tells News 4 his office will be requesting Kranefuss' probation be revoked at the hearing.

Investigative Reporter Chris Nagus visited the home where Kranefuss lives, but the man who answered the door declined to comment.

Nagus left a business card with the unidentified man, but News 4 has not received any comment from Kranefuss.

